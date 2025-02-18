Huge quantity of gutka seized

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has seized a huge quantity of smuggled Indian-manufactured gutka worth Rs 20 million approx from a warehouse located in Bahria Town, Karachi.

According to the details, the raid was conducted on a tip-off, which led to the recovery of 136 PP bags of contraband goods.

The seized gutka has been transferred to the ASO warehouse for safekeeping. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act, and further investigations are currently underway.

