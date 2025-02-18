PIA to operate special charter flights for Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced comprehensive travel arrangements for international cricket teams participating in the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The national carrier will operate special charter flights in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to facilitate the teams’ domestic travel.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline has scheduled nine special charter flights that will operate between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to transport the participating teams. These flights have been specifically arranged to ensure smooth transportation of the cricket teams between tournament venues.

In addition, PIA has planned special initiatives to introduce visiting teams to Pakistani culture during their flights. The airline aims to provide a unique cultural experience to international cricketers as they travel across the country.

This arrangement demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to providing top-tier hospitality and travel facilities to international sports teams visiting the country. The collaboration between PIA and PCB underscores the coordinated efforts to ensure the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy, he added.

