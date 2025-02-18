Sindh Assembly re-approves two key bills amid opposition’s protest

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly, in a stormy session on Monday, re-approved the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025; both of which had previously been returned with objections by the Sindh Governor.

The opposition strongly protested the passage of these bills, tearing copies of the legislation and chanting slogans. Following their demonstration, the opposition lawmakers also staged a walkout.

The assembly session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, began with much contention. During the proceedings, Sindh Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar presented the bills for a separate approval.

As soon as the process began, opposition members— particularly those from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) — began a protest, creating a ruckus that disturbed the proceedings. They tore up copies of the agenda and gathered around the speaker’s dais, further escalating the chaos.

It is noteworthy that these bills were initially passed in a previous session of the assembly but were sent back by the Governor with objections. However, the house has now reaffirmed its decision, passing the legislations once again.

Speaking on a point of order, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon condemned the opposition’s behaviour, calling it inappropriate. He accused MQM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of forming an alliance and claimed their disruptive conduct in the house was a reflection of their newfound collaboration. “Those who protested today didn’t even bother to read the bill,” Sharjeel stated, adding that the amendment would ensure that any qualified and capable person could be appointed as a university vice chancellor. He described the opposition’s protest as childish and unnecessary.

During the session, the Sindh Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the revered Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The resolution was presented by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Shazia Singhar.

