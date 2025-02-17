AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s NTPC plans to spend $62 billion on 30 GW of nuclear power

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 07:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian state power company NTPC is looking to build 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades, three times more than expected, at a cost of $62 billion, three sources said.

The country’s top power producer, which mainly runs coal-fired plants, is seeking land for its ambitious plan in a country where local resistance to such projects is high, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter.

NTPC was targeting 10 GW of nuclear capacity but tripled the goal after the government this month announced plans to open up the sector to foreign and private investment, the sources said.

“NTPC plans to lead India’s nuclear power plant just as it did in the… thermal sector,” one of the sources said. “The identified sites are promising and hold potential for large capacity addition.”

An NTPC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

India has committed to setting up 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity by 2030 and wants to have at least 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

State-run Nuclear Power Corp of India is currently the sole operator of the country’s nearly 8 GW capacity, aiming for an increase to 20 GW by 2032.

NTPC is already building two 2.6 GW plants with Nuclear Power, one in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan.

Global aerospace firms turn to India amid Western supply chain crisis

It is also in the process of seeking early approvals for land in eight states for detailed studies in 27 locations, said the sources, after public resistance and acquisition issues have hobbled the country’s atomic energy ambitions.

The states include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native Gujarat in the west, Uttar Pradesh in the north, central India’s Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the south.

Law changes

The sources said the locations could be enough to set up capacity of at least 50 GW.

Private Indian utilities and conglomerates such as Tata Power, Vedanta, Reliance Industries and Adani Power have expressed their interest in nuclear power, Reuters has reported.

NTPC’s newly created unit NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam is likely to make the investments in the sector, including through partnerships, the sources said.

A company executive told Reuters last week that NTPC was in talks about the construction of small nuclear reactors with foreign firms, including from Russia and the United States.

The sources said potential partners include France’s EDF, and General Electric and Holtec International from the U.S.

EDF said it was prepared to collaborate with Indian industrial partners to develop a small modular reactor project.

Holtec International, in response to a Reuters query, said it is in early stages of discussions with NTPC, and was expecting authorisation from the governments of U.S. and India.

The company expects to sell at least 200-300 small modular reactors in India by 2047, it said.

General Electric did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Modi, during visits to France and the U.S. last week, said the government would work with both countries to develop India’s nuclear industry.

The Atomic Energy Act of 1962 currently bars private investments in nuclear power plants, while stringent liabilities under the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, deter foreign fuel and equipment suppliers such as GE and Westinghouse from signing deals.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed amending the two Acts, and promised 200 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) for the research and development of SMRs, at least five of which will be operational by 2033.

India nuclear power plant NTPC

Comments

200 characters

India’s NTPC plans to spend $62 billion on 30 GW of nuclear power

KSE-100 closes negative for fourth consecutive session

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

Barkat Frisian IPO oversubscribed, hits maximum price on opening day

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

Senate approves salary, perks hike for parliamentarians amid opposition

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Gazans must return home, EU plans to tell Israel

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Read more stories