Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand central banks agree to broaden scope of local currency transactions
JAKARTA: The central banks of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand on Monday announced the adoption of harmonised operational guidelines on a local currency transactions framework and to expand the number of eligible cross-border transactions.
The latest framework includes portfolio investments as eligible underlying transactions, in addition to trade in goods and services and direct investments, according to a joint statement.
