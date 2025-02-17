AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.25%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.23%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.67%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7%)
PPL 171.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.11%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.69%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-6.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.89%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-6.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 34,604 Decreased By -395.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 111,780 Decreased By -305 (-0.27%)
KSE30 34,835 Decreased By -111.2 (-0.32%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia buys about 920,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 02:40pm

HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), has purchased about 920,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender, it said on Monday.

This was above the 595,000 tons from sought in the tender, it said.

The wheat was bought at an average price of $276.37 a ton cost and freight (c&f), the agency said, confirming previous reports from traders.

The purchase involved hard wheat with 12.5% protein content.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with the sellers having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

French wheat conditions near last year’s low after heavy rains

Traders said grain from the Black Sea region was expected to be used to supply the main part of the purchase, including a possible 300,000 tons from Romania and some from Bulgaria, while Russia could also be an origin for at least two consignments.

At least two consignments were expected to be sourced from Australia.

“There could be quite a number of origins involved in the purchase,” one European trader said.

In its last reported wheat tender on December 16, the GFSA purchased about 804,000 tons.

Wheat Saudi Arabia General Food Security Authority

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia buys about 920,000 metric tons of wheat in tender

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Read more stories