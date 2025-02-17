Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has strongly condemned terrorists, asserting that they have no connection to religion and are solely responsible for creating chaos in Pakistan.

Army Chief, interacting with students of various universities in Rawalpindi Sunday, praised the nation and the youth for their unwavering support to the Pakistan Army. He reiterated the Pakistan Army’s steadfast commitment to eliminate scourge of terrorism from the country, emphasising that the armed forces are fighting together as comrades to eliminate the menace.

“The nation and the youth are standing behind the Pakistan Army. We have the spirit of fighting, and we will continue to fight against the enemy,” Army Chief remarked.

COAS highlighted the importance of national unity, adding, “We always fight as Pakistanis, and we love our country.”

General Asim Munir expressed confidence in the young generation, calling interactions with them encouraging and stating, “We believe the future of the nation is in safe hands.”

Quoting the Holy Quran, he said, “Allah, the Almighty, has clearly mentioned that these elements must be eliminated, except those who seek mercy, repent, and surrender to the state.” He emphasised that this ideology drives the Pakistan Army’s fight against Khwarij terrorists.

The Army Chief also highlighted Islam’s emphasis on respecting women, reaffirming that the nation will not allow this respect to be diminished. He urged the importance of upholding Pakistan’s values and traditions against extremist ideologies.

General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to prevent perverted groups like Fitna-al-Khawarij from imposing their distorted values on the country, declaring, “Pakistan Army will not permit such groups to undermine our national integrity or impose their ideologies.”

Students of several educational institutions have lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) against eradication of terrorism and safeguarding the motherland. They expressed the resolve to back every support for the Pak armed forces against every evil

NNI adds: Gen Asim Munir emphasised the strong bond between the Pakistani people, especially the youth, and the Pakistan Army, saying that the attempts by hostile elements to create a rift between the military and the people have always failed and will continue to fail. As long as the nation, particularly the youth, stands together, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated, he said.

General Munir stated on national security, “We fight like comrades, and for us, Pakistan’s identity is of utmost importance. We are engaged in a battle against miscreants who distort the true teachings of Islam.”

Hitting out at extremists, he said: “What kind of Shariah or religion are these Khawarij talking about? We will never let them impose their outdated ideology on our country.”

General Munir emphasised national values, saying, “We take pride in our religion, culture, and traditions. Pakistan’s constitution begins with ‘Sovereignty belongs to Allah alone,’ and we will not allow extremist elements to impose their outdated ideologies on the country.”

He also stated that the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan stand like an iron wall against terrorists. He highlighted that armed forces are still fighting against terrorists on a daily basis.

