‘I have not received any letter from anyone’: army chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir denied receiving letter from incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that ‘I have not received any letter from anyone’.

In an informal conversation with journalists during a luncheon in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that he would forward the letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz if ever received

“If any letter is received, it will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the army chief said.

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

General Syed Asim Munir also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s progress, stating that the country is moving forward and will continue to make progress.

The Army Chief described the ongoing discussions about the letter as mere tactics, emphasizing that “Pakistan is progressing in the right direction and experiencing significant development.” He added, “Pakistan is moving forward, and it must continue to advance.”

The development comes after the PTI claimed to have sent multiple letters to the army chief, which were denied by security sources. Imran Khan had also announced plans to send a third letter to General Munir.