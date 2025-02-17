IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

ISLAMABAD: D.G International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano while vitiating under construction Chashma Power Plant unit 5 (C-5), has termed Pakistan’s nuclear power generation programme as one of the most successful programmes in the world. Grossi also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited Pakistan on 12–13 February 2025.

During the visit, DG IAEA called on the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

1,200MW electricity: construction begins of Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, particularly on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to mitigate climate change, said Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson in a statement on Sunday. Director General Grossi held formal talks with the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). He was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its contributions in agriculture, healthcare and energy production.

In Islamabad, DG IAEA participated in the International Conference organized by the Pakistan-chapter of Women in Nuclear Field (W.I.N-Pakistan). Grossi praised the country’s efforts in promoting women participation in the nuclear and allied disciplines. He also delivered a key note address at a seminar on the “Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the think-tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

In Lahore, DG IAEA visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL). He inaugurated a new radiopharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative.

Director General Grossi last visited Pakistan in 2023. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and enjoys a robust cooperation programme with the Agency.

Pakistan actively contributes to the IAEA’s decision-making process as a member of its Board of Governors. IAEA is recognized globally as the Specialized United Nations Agency for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

