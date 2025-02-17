HCSTSI slams exclusion of Chamber’s representative from HDA body

HYDERABAD: President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed deep concern over the exclusion of the Chamber’s representative from the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Governing Body, despite clear directives from the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

He termed this decision highly unfortunate. He has also written a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, requesting immediate intervention in the matters of the Hyderabad Development Authority and the inclusion of the Chamber’s representative in the HDA Governing Body.

He remarked that when key stakeholders are not involved in policy-making, consultations and decision-making processes, it creates a gap between institutions and the business community, leading to legal disputes, stalled development projects, and severe economic setbacks. This not only affects the business community but also poses challenges for the general public and government institutions themselves.

HCSTSI President further highlighted that due to HDA’s poor planning; Hyderabad’s zoning remains incomplete to this day. No comprehensive strategy has been formulated for urban development and while new housing schemes have been introduced, they continue to lack essential utilities. HDA’s schemes, such as Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension, have been awaiting basic facilities for over two to three decades. As a result, billions of rupees invested by traders and the life savings of citizens are at risk, leaving many still waiting for their affordable, promised homes.

He revealed that due to the lack of seriousness from HDA and the Local Government Hyderabad, illegal settlements have been rapidly increasing on every vacant plot. This has not only disrupted the urban community but has also contributed to rising crime rates. The uncontrolled expansion of unplanned settlements has placed immense pressure on the city’s utility services, depriving Hyderabad’s residents of basic amenities.

