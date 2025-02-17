AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-17

HCSTSI slams exclusion of Chamber’s representative from HDA body

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

HYDERABAD: President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed deep concern over the exclusion of the Chamber’s representative from the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Governing Body, despite clear directives from the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

He termed this decision highly unfortunate. He has also written a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, requesting immediate intervention in the matters of the Hyderabad Development Authority and the inclusion of the Chamber’s representative in the HDA Governing Body.

He remarked that when key stakeholders are not involved in policy-making, consultations and decision-making processes, it creates a gap between institutions and the business community, leading to legal disputes, stalled development projects, and severe economic setbacks. This not only affects the business community but also poses challenges for the general public and government institutions themselves.

HCSTSI President further highlighted that due to HDA’s poor planning; Hyderabad’s zoning remains incomplete to this day. No comprehensive strategy has been formulated for urban development and while new housing schemes have been introduced, they continue to lack essential utilities. HDA’s schemes, such as Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension, have been awaiting basic facilities for over two to three decades. As a result, billions of rupees invested by traders and the life savings of citizens are at risk, leaving many still waiting for their affordable, promised homes.

He revealed that due to the lack of seriousness from HDA and the Local Government Hyderabad, illegal settlements have been rapidly increasing on every vacant plot. This has not only disrupted the urban community but has also contributed to rising crime rates. The uncontrolled expansion of unplanned settlements has placed immense pressure on the city’s utility services, depriving Hyderabad’s residents of basic amenities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HCSTSI Muhammad Saleem Memon

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI slams exclusion of Chamber’s representative from HDA body

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories