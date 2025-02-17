AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Hope & Faith Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre hosts Thanksgiving Day

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

HYDERABAD: The Hope & Faith Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre, a charity hospital under the Dua Fatima Foundation, hosted a Thanksgiving Day event on Sunday, February 16, to express gratitude to its esteemed donors.

The event featured the presentation of the hospital’s annual progress report, a review of available facilities, and a detailed audit report.

During the ceremony, speakers highlighted the foundation’s core mission, which is to provide free medical consultations and operate as a low-profit institution.

Dr. Noor Ilahi Memon, the foundation’s founder, addressed the audience, stating, “Dua Fatima is the realization of a long-cherished dream. Seeing it come to fruition brings immense joy.”

Dr. Memon recounted the foundation’s journey, which began with a virtual meeting of the Sindh Doctors Association in London. Today, the hospital provides free treatment to thousands of diabetes patients, staying true to the commitments made before its inception.

The institution’s various departments are functioning successfully, staffed by leading experts in their respective fields. Notably, 70% of the hospital’s doctors volunteer their services. Initially, the hospital conducted 200 monthly patient check-ups; today, that number has risen to 1,200.

