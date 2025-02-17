AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

KP launches motor vehicle automation system

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

PESHAWAR: In a significant move towards digitising public services, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Motor Vehicle Automation System under its online service platform “Dastak.”

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest, who launched the system, which digitizes processes such as vehicle registration, fee payments, ownership transfers, tax payments, and the issuance of universal number plates.

Initially piloted in September of the previous year, the system has already facilitated the registration of 13,229 vehicles, issuance of 71,654 vouchers, and completion of 6,437 ownership transfers, generating over 280 million rupees in revenue for the provincial government. Additionally, 13,738 vehicles have been issued universal number plates through the system. The comprehensive rollout now extends these services province-wide.

This secure and efficient system aims to streamline motor vehicle services, reducing the need for citizens to visit offices for tasks like registration and fee payments. By enabling online access to these services, the system enhances transparency, curbs corruption, and is expected to significantly boost provincial revenue. Moreover, it serves as a deterrent against vehicle theft and misuse. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also launched the Motor Vehicle Registration Smart Card.

He commended the Excise Department for their efforts in implementing the digitization vision, emphasizing that such initiatives lead to greater transparency, improved departmental performance, and the elimination of corruption.

He highlighted that upon assuming office, the government prioritized digitization across all departments, resulting in substantial progress in many areas.

Addressing the issue of narcotics, he detailed ongoing effective operations and urged public cooperation with excise officials to combat drug proliferation. He directed the establishment of additional checkpoints on major highways and the recruitment of more female officers to facilitate thorough inspections.

