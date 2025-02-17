CM taking revolutionary steps in health sector: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking historic and revolutionary steps in the health sector.

“A law will be passed soon to make the test mandatory for the diagnosis of thalassemia before marriage. The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is also organizing a fellowship in bone marrow transplant,” Salman said while speaking at the first International Pediatric Bone Marrow and Stem Cells Transplant Conference at the University of Child Health Sciences as the chief guest.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Masood Sadiq, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Prof Tahir Masood, Prof Nisar Ahmed, Major General Pervaiz Ahmed (Retd), Prof Mehwish Faizan, MD Prof Tipu Sultan, Prof Javeria Manan, Dr Nasir Bukhari and others attended the conference. Representatives of Pakistan Society of Pediatric Oncology, PHOTA and other organizations also attended the conference.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman, while addressing the conference participants, said that a grand ceremony will be held soon, God willing, on the completion of the first 150 bone marrow transplants.

He said, “It is very welcome to promote modern research, treatment and cooperation in the field of bone marrow transplant. Bone marrow transplant is a complex but life-saving treatment method.”

He said, “We have to work on prevention. We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life.”

He said that the next four-year roadmap includes measures to combat blood diseases. Today’s conference will prove to be a ray of hope for children suffering from thalassemia, leukaemia and other blood diseases.

The aim of this conference is to learn from the experiences of international experts, understand the latest trends in research and further promote pediatric bone marrow transplant in Pakistan, he added.

“It is noteworthy that Children’s Hospital Lahore is among the leading medical centers in South Asia. A state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant unit has been established here,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof Masood Sadiq, while addressing the conference participants, said that he would like to thank the national and foreign medical experts for participating in this very important conference. Efforts are being made to provide modern and best medical facilities to children at Children’s Hospital Lahore, he added.

