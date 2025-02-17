Punjab CM says ‘agri mechanisation is just a beginning...’

LAHORE: “Agricultural mechanisation is just a beginning; more revolutionary steps will be taken to ensure prosperity of farmers through innovation and development in agriculture,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing satisfaction over the use of super seeders in wheat cultivation in Punjab.

She added: “The dream of innovation in agriculture is becoming a reality with super seeders. Farmers got great relief by saving labour cost, time and fuel.”

Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that 1,000 farmers earned Rs 579.5 million just in a few months by using super seeders. As much as 330 tons of seeds have been saved in wheat cultivation through super seeders in the province. About 1.87 million liters less diesel was used when compared with the traditional methods, saving Rs 486.2 million in diesel cost.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised that 7805 farmers in 31 districts cultivated wheat on 110014 acres of land through super seeders. Farmers saved Rs 3666 per acre on sowing wheat. As many as 7805 farmers used super seeders on 68,185 acres through rental service.“

Chief Minister said: “93% of the farmers, growing wheat on cultivation with super seeders, have declared that wheat sowing through super seeders have yielded best results.” She added:“Rs. 100 per acre has also been saved in labour cost due to sowing with super seeders, besides reduction in seed use from 50 kg to 47 kg per acre.”

The farmers in their feedback said that sowing wheat through super seeders is better than the traditional method. The use of super seeders to increase fertility of soil has yielded excellent results. They said they will continue to cultivate wheat using super seeders in the future. They said that since sowing of wheat on one acre with super seeders can be completed in just one hour, it saves time and resources.

