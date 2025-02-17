AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Sharjeel hits out at MQM leaders

Published 17 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has always used others’ dead bodies for political purposes. He emphasized that Farooq Sattar and other MQM leaders should understand that making accusations will not elevate their stature.

Reacting to the press conference by MQM leader Farooq Sattar, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that for decades, the people of Karachi were at the mercy of MQM’s violent and coercive politics. Now that MQM’s intimidation tactics are failing, they are trying to incite the public and fuel riots based on tragic incidents.

He stated that Farooq Sattar’s remarks are baseless, false, and hypocritical. Before blaming the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Sindh government, Sattar should reflect on MQM’s dark history.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further added that those accusing the Sindh government were themselves responsible for destroying the city’s peace and progress in the past. He alleged that ethnic riots, violence, extortion, and target killings were MQM’s trademarks.

He clarified that Afaq Ahmed’s arrest was conducted according to the law and that no one is above it. He urged MQM to stop shedding crocodile tears.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also stated that while the Sindh government is focused on solving public issues, MQM is busy spreading chaos, MQM is deliberately creating discord between Pashtuns and Urdu-speaking communities, the public knows who the real troublemakers are.

