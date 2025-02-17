Sindh CM yet to develop roads and highways in his constituency: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that 90% of Punjab’s development projects are being funded and completed using the province’s resources.

She emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been ruling Sindh for the past 16 years, not the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). She urged the Sindh government to expedite the implementation of its approved Rs 956 billion development budget.

Commenting on the recent incident in Sehwan, Azma Bokhari said that the Sindh government is trying to shift the blame onto the federal government. With the fiscal year nearing its end, the Sindh chief minister has yet to develop roads, streets, and highways in his constituency. She questioned, “Every day, dumper trucks claim innocent lives in Karachi—should that also be blamed on the federal government?”

She further advised the Sindh chief minister to properly brief his 100 newly appointed spokespersons on ground realities instead of engaging in baseless rhetoric. Responding to statements from Sindh government representatives, Bokhari remarked that Maryam Nawaz has completed dozens of major road projects in Punjab using provincial resources, while 90% of Punjab’s development projects are funded independently.

She also dismissed Sindh’s claims of financial neglect, stating that the federal government allocates funds to Sindh annually as per standard procedures. She questioned the relevance of family relationships in governance, saying, “What do family ties have to do with federal-provincial matters, and why are they being used as a reference?”

Azma Bokhari further said, “If Sindh cannot even construct roads despite receiving billions in funds, then frankly, there is no hope for them.”

She remarked that inexperienced spokespersons merely parrot pre-written statements without understanding the facts.

She concluded, “When real work speaks for itself, there is no need for an army of spokespersons. Good governance and development projects are visible to everyone — just as Maryam Nawaz’s work speaks for itself. Murad Ali Shah remains the only chief minister who needs federal intervention to get projects completed in his constituency.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025