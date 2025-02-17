Naqvi condemns attack on Kalat Levies post

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Levies post in Quetta.

Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to Levies personnel Ali Nawaz, who was martyred in the firing, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the two injured Levies personnel. He said that Ali Nawaz bravely confronted the terrorists and sacrificed his life, achieving the highest rank of martyrdom while performing his duty.

He emphasized that the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of Ali Nawaz, who laid down his life for the peace and security of the country.

