AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

No one allowed to challenge writ of state: Bilawal

NNI Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

MUNICH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan remains in jail or not, it has nothing to do with Pakistan’s progress, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

In an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, Bilawal said: “The PTI’s founder has a role if today’s young generation is frustrated.”

The PPP chairman said that the military, parliament and judiciary all belong to Pakistan.

“We will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state,” PPP leader added.

He said the democracy required generations to be strengthened and flourish. “PTI’s founder has destroyed everything for his personal interest,” Bilawal alleged.

“Now, he has pinned hopes with Sharifs and other political parties,” PPP chairman said.

“We are tackling various challenges,” he said.

He said the people from the whole world have gathered at the artificial intelligence moot ongoing in France. “We are not ready for the digital age, nor are we equipping our children and youth for this transformation,” he said.

“We have to prepare our children, youth and the economy for the modern age”.

“We have faced challenges before, and we have successfully tackled terrorism in the past. We will not allow anyone to challenge the authority of the state,” he asserted.

Bilawal also emphasised the need for technological advancement and digital transformation, expressing concern that Pakistan is not adequately preparing its youth for the IT and digital era.

