No one allowed to challenge writ of state: Bilawal

MUNICH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan remains in jail or not, it has nothing to do with Pakistan’s progress, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

In an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, Bilawal said: “The PTI’s founder has a role if today’s young generation is frustrated.”

The PPP chairman said that the military, parliament and judiciary all belong to Pakistan.

“We will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state,” PPP leader added.

He said the democracy required generations to be strengthened and flourish. “PTI’s founder has destroyed everything for his personal interest,” Bilawal alleged.

“Now, he has pinned hopes with Sharifs and other political parties,” PPP chairman said.

“We are tackling various challenges,” he said.

He said the people from the whole world have gathered at the artificial intelligence moot ongoing in France. “We are not ready for the digital age, nor are we equipping our children and youth for this transformation,” he said.

“We have to prepare our children, youth and the economy for the modern age”.

“We have faced challenges before, and we have successfully tackled terrorism in the past. We will not allow anyone to challenge the authority of the state,” he asserted.

Bilawal also emphasised the need for technological advancement and digital transformation, expressing concern that Pakistan is not adequately preparing its youth for the IT and digital era.