Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Medical teaching institutions: NAB KP holds conference to enhance procurement processes

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) organised a high-level conference to review and enhance the procurement processes of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs).

The event aimed to address challenges in procurement, propose solutions, and promote transparency. The conference was chaired by NAB KP Director General Waqar Ahmed Chauhan and was attended by key stakeholders from MTIs.

Participants included the chairman Board of Governors of Mardan Medical Complex, hospital directors from Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, and the Medical Director of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

Representatives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) were also present, while directors from other MTI hospitals joined via video link.

During the conference, attendees conducted a comprehensive review of the existing procurement mechanisms in light of KPPRA regulations.

NAB highlighted procurement irregularities identified in past investigations and focused on learning from past cases to develop a more robust and transparent procurement system.

Given that MTIs procure medicines, medical equipment, and essential supplies on a large scale, ensuring transparency and accountability is critical for the protection of public funds and the availability of quality healthcare services.

The discussion emphasised that a systematic procurement process is essential, as substandard medicines and equipment not only cause financial losses to the government but also compromise patient care and treatment outcomes.

With approximately 50% of patients in the province seeking treatment at MTI hospitals, the participants unanimously agreed on the urgent need for an effective and standardised procurement framework that ensures fairness, quality, and compliance with regulations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to implementing procurement rules and strengthening monitoring mechanisms to eliminate loopholes.

The conference concluded with a consensus that, in line with NAB’s recommendations, necessary reforms will be introduced in the MTI procurement framework to enhance efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

These improvements will ultimately lead to better healthcare services for the public and optimised utilisation of resources in the medical sector.

