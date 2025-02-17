AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Right of Access to Information Act, 2017: FAFEN urges govt to consider comprehensive legal reforms

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) urged the government to consider comprehensive legal reforms to strengthen the implementation of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

FAFEN’s policy brief, strengthening the Right to Information (RTI) in Pakistan, released on Sunday, emphasises that while Pakistan’s RTI framework is recognised as one of the most progressive, institutional inertia, ambiguous legal provisions, and weak enforcement mechanisms have disallowed the translation of the law’s objectives into government transparency.

The absence of timely information about the actions, decisions, and spending by public bodies breeds destabilising misinformation and disinformation.

FAFEN strongly believes that strengthening the RTI legal framework will serve as a bulwark in the government’s efforts to counter disinformation, which is deepening political polarisation in the country.

As part of its ongoing “Countering Disinformation through Information” campaign, FAFEN has already conducted an assessment of the websites of federal ministries and divisions, and found a low level of compliance with the provisions of the RTI Act, 2017. Similar assessments are ongoing for provincial departments.

FAFEN believed that greater independence and powers for the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) will enable it to effectively enforce the provisions of the law on public bodies, which is critical to enhance government transparency and counter disinformation.

In its policy brief, FAFEN urged Parliament to further strengthen the RTI legal framework by eliminating ambiguities and empowering the PIC to lead enforcement efforts rather than merely serving as an appellate forum.

Proposed amendments include specifying clear deadlines for proactive disclosures and the digitisation of records, broadening the scope of public records, reforming the process for the appointment and removal of Information Commissioners, and mandating public bodies to submit compliance reports on the Act’s requirements to the PIC.

FAFEN recommends a more consultative approach to the appointment and removal of Information Commissioners through a bipartisan parliamentary committee with equal representation from the treasury and opposition.

Transferring these responsibilities away from executive control and ensuring the Commission’s financial independence through amendments to Section 21 would enable it to function as a more effective oversight body.

FAFEN’s Policy Brief also stresses on the need for public bodies to move beyond merely posting raw data online. Instead, it recommends the PIC to establish standardised, user-friendly record-keeping formats and practices, including searchable databases, clear summaries, and intuitive indexes to enhance accessibility.

Furthermore, FAFEN recommends establishing a mechanism for regular exchange and adoption of national best practices to accelerate progress toward the objectives of RTI laws. Leveraging technology by developing an online platform for filing and tracking public information requests and complaints will facilitate citizens exercise of RTI.

FAFEN underscored the foundational role of RTI in promoting an informed citizenry and bridging the trust deficit between the state and society. It acknowledged Pakistan’s legislative advancements since 2002, including constitutional recognition of RTI as a fundamental right in 2010, and subsequent federal and provincial laws. However, a recent assessment by FAFEN revealed that federal bodies proactively disclose only 42 percent of mandated information, highlighting a stark disconnect between legal intent and practical implementation.

