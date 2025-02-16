AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ Ukraine

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 11:32am
Photo: Reuters
MUNICH: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday a draft minerals deal with Washington did not contain the security provisions that Kyiv needed and three sources said the United States had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

The negotiations illustrate the perilous diplomatic waters that Ukraine’s leader must navigate as he seeks to win the backing of Donald Trump and secure post-war security guarantees, as the U.S. president pushes to end the war with Russia.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented a draft deal during a trip to Kyiv on Wednesday after Zelenskiy set out the contours of an agreement that could open up Ukraine’s vast natural wealth to U.S. investment, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Ukraine, which is trying to forge ties with Trump by appealing to his penchant for a deal, has not disclosed the content of the discussions, though two Ukrainian sources said on Friday that Kyiv had given a revised draft to the U.S. side.

Asked by reporters what the problem with the U.S. document was, Zelenskiy said in his most candid comments to date: “it’s not in our interest today, not in (the) interest of (a) sovereign Ukraine.”

“There are not very concrete things about security guarantees in this document. That for me is very important: the connection between some kind of security guarantees and some kind of investment,” he continued.

Zelenskiy’s team has placed high importance on the need for Ukraine to receive guarantees from the U.S. that would deter Russia from launching a new invasion once a peace deal is reached.

Bessent has said the deal could provide Ukraine with a “security shield” and intertwine Kyiv’s economy with the United States.

‘Very bold’

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Zelenskiy had declined to sign the deal on Wednesday when the United States presented a document that proposed giving the United States ownership of half of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

A third source described the U.S. ask of Ukraine as very bold, focusing on at least 50% of critical minerals and similar amounts of other resources, over a long period of time.

One of the sources said that the document contained no security guarantees. The first two sources said that Zelenskiy believed the document had been drawn up by the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

Trump, who has not committed to continuing vital military aid to Ukraine, has said he wants $500 billion in rare earth minerals from Kyiv and that Washington’s support needs to be “secured”.

The minerals in question could include rare earth varieties, as well as titanium, uranium and lithium among others.

Talks between Zelenskiy and a U.S. delegation led by Vice-President JD Vance ended at the Munich Security Conference on Friday without an announcement of a deal.

Earlier that day, Zelenskiy had voiced concern about the U.S. proposal when he attended a 90-minute meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators behind closed doors, three sources familiar with his presentation said.

He “felt he was being asked unreasonably to sign something he hadn’t had a chance to read”, one of them said on condition of anonymity. “I don’t think he appreciated being given a take-it-or-leave-it thing.”

Zelenskiy discussed his own proposal for a mineral deal with the United States, the source said, saying it was drafted to comply with the Ukrainian constitution. Two sources characterized the proposal delivered by Bessent as “one-sided”, but declined to elaborate.

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, asked after the meeting if Zelenskiy considered the U.S. proposal one-sided, responded, “I think that’s fair to say.”

Sergei Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

British Foreign Minister David Lammy, a close Kyiv ally, said on Saturday the best security guarantee for Ukraine against future Russian aggression was binding U.S. industry, business and defence capability into its future.

“That is what will make Putin sit up and pay attention, and that is what’s attractive to a U.S. president who knows how to get a good deal,” he said.

