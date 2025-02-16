AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sergei Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the situation in Ukraine on Saturday, as well as the removal of “unilateral barriers” set by the previous US administration, Moscow said.

US and Russian officials are to start talks in the coming days on ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine after US President Donald Trump shocked European allies by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and declaring an immediate start to the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that his country was not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia and that Kyiv would not engage with Russia before consulting with strategic partners.

Lavrov and Rubio, in a call initiated by the US, agreed to maintain contacts to resolve problems in bilateral relations, “in the interests of removing the unilateral barriers to mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation inherited from the previous administration,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what barriers were discussed. The US under then-President Joe Biden and Kyiv’s allies around the world imposed waves of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine three years ago, aimed at weakening the Russian economy and limiting the Kremlin’s war efforts.

The US State Department said Rubio reaffirmed in the call Trump’s commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

“In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues,” it said in a statement, without providing further detail.

Russia said Lavrov and Rubio “expressed their mutual willingness to interact on pressing international issues, including the settlement around Ukraine, the situation around Palestine and in general in the Middle East in general”.

They agreed to work on restoring “mutually respectful interstate dialogue” in line with the tone set by the presidents, the ministry said.

‘No decisions’ on Ukraine without Kyiv and Europe: Zelensky

Trump and Putin spoke for over an hour on Wednesday, the first known direct contact between US and Russian presidents since Putin had a call with Biden shortly before ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Rubio also discussed how to quickly improve “the conditions for the functioning of Russian diplomatic missions” in the US Experts will meet soon “to agree on specific steps to mutually remove obstacles to the work of Russian and US missions abroad,” the ministry said.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Sergei Lavrov US State Department Russian economy Volodymyr Zelenskiy US President Donald Trump Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

Sergei Lavrov, Rubio discuss removal of ‘barriers’ set by previous US administration, Russia says

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ Ukraine

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi train station

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Read more stories