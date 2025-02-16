AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Sports

Hamad Medjedovic earns milestone victory in Marseille

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 10:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Serbian Hamad Medjedovic had little trouble handling No. 1-seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, capturing a 6-3, 6-2 upset on Saturday in the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.

Medjedovic had zero wins against top-10 opponents before downing Medvedev, who sits at eighth in the world rankings.

It took only 72 minutes for the 21-year-old to pull off the stunning victory, in which he collected seven aces and saved 3 of 5 break points.

France’s Ugo Humbert, the No. 2 seed, will collide with Medjedovic in the final.

Humbert put together a straight-set win of his own, taking 29 of 35 first-serve points en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

IEB+ Argentina Open Backed by a supportive home crowd, fifth-seeded Argentine Francisco Cerundolo coasted to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez in a semifinal battle in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cerundolo had eight aces while Martinez had zero, with the former also saving all seven break points he faced. Joao Fonseca of Brazil is also headed to the final after prevailing 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 against Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

It was tied 1-1 in the third set before Djere completely collapsed.

Tennis superstar Sinner accepts 3-month ban to end doping drama

Delray Beach Open No. 7-seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia wasn’t bothered by a hostile environment and came away with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 upset of third-seeded American Alex Michelsen in semifinal action in Delray Beach, Fla.

Kecmanovic was down 5-4 in the first set but managed to rally back.

He then raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second set to put Michelsen to bed.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No. 8 seed, ousted Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, the No. 4 seed, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Hamad Medjedovic

