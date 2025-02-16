AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-16

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development before Islamabad High Court (IHC), the government has decided to reconsider the entire process of appointment of members to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

It is reliably learnt that during a hearing at the IHC, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the government is proposing to revisit the appointment process and may discard the existing procedure in favor of a fresh one. Seeking further time to obtain concrete instructions from the relevant authorities, the AAG assured the court that the government is committed to addressing the concerns surrounding the appointments.

When contacted, Waheed Shahzad Butt, Advocate informed that the development is seen as a major breakthrough, as the issue had sparked intense debate and criticism from various quarters, including the legal fraternity and tax experts. The court has adjourned the hearing to a later date in April 2025, allowing the government time to finalize its new approach to the appointments.

IHC sets aside appointment of ATIR Islamabad chairman

This move is expected to bring clarity and stability to the tax tribunal, which plays a critical role in resolving tax disputes and promoting a fair tax regime in the country: Waheed Butt added.

Earlier, the IHC has issued an interim order restraining the Law Ministry from finalizing the appointments of Members for the ATIR. This decision was made in response to a petition challenging the transparency and legality of the recruitment process for these positions. In its interim order, the IHC allowed the Law Ministry to continue the evaluation process, including conducting the scheduled written tests. However, it prohibited the finalization of any appointments until the case is resolved. The court emphasized that the recruitment process would remain subject to the outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

This legal intervention reflects the judiciary’s role in ensuring transparency and accountability in public sector appointments. By temporarily halting the finalization of the recruitment process, the court has provided an opportunity for a thorough review of the procedure while safeguarding the petitioner’s concerns. The decision underscores the importance of adherence to legal frameworks in administrative processes, particularly for positions as critical as ATIR Members, who play a pivotal role in resolving tax disputes. The case’s outcome will likely clarify whether the recruitment mechanism aligns with established legal and procedural standards, shaping the future of such appointments in Pakistan, Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Waheed Shahzad Butt ATIR

Comments

200 characters

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories