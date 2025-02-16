Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development before Islamabad High Court (IHC), the government has decided to reconsider the entire process of appointment of members to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

It is reliably learnt that during a hearing at the IHC, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the government is proposing to revisit the appointment process and may discard the existing procedure in favor of a fresh one. Seeking further time to obtain concrete instructions from the relevant authorities, the AAG assured the court that the government is committed to addressing the concerns surrounding the appointments.

When contacted, Waheed Shahzad Butt, Advocate informed that the development is seen as a major breakthrough, as the issue had sparked intense debate and criticism from various quarters, including the legal fraternity and tax experts. The court has adjourned the hearing to a later date in April 2025, allowing the government time to finalize its new approach to the appointments.

IHC sets aside appointment of ATIR Islamabad chairman

This move is expected to bring clarity and stability to the tax tribunal, which plays a critical role in resolving tax disputes and promoting a fair tax regime in the country: Waheed Butt added.

Earlier, the IHC has issued an interim order restraining the Law Ministry from finalizing the appointments of Members for the ATIR. This decision was made in response to a petition challenging the transparency and legality of the recruitment process for these positions. In its interim order, the IHC allowed the Law Ministry to continue the evaluation process, including conducting the scheduled written tests. However, it prohibited the finalization of any appointments until the case is resolved. The court emphasized that the recruitment process would remain subject to the outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

This legal intervention reflects the judiciary’s role in ensuring transparency and accountability in public sector appointments. By temporarily halting the finalization of the recruitment process, the court has provided an opportunity for a thorough review of the procedure while safeguarding the petitioner’s concerns. The decision underscores the importance of adherence to legal frameworks in administrative processes, particularly for positions as critical as ATIR Members, who play a pivotal role in resolving tax disputes. The case’s outcome will likely clarify whether the recruitment mechanism aligns with established legal and procedural standards, shaping the future of such appointments in Pakistan, Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025