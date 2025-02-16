Maryam Nawaz Sharif: A transformative leader redefining Punjab’s future

In the annals of Pakistan’s political history, few leaders have managed to make as profound an impact in such a short period as Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first woman Chief Minister in Pakistan. Since assuming office on Feb. 26, 2024, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not only shattered the glass ceiling but also ushered in an era of unprecedented progress and inclusivity in Pakistan’s population-wise largest province. Her tenure, marked by visionary policies and a relentless focus on public welfare, has redefined democratic governance in Punjab, earning her widespread acclaim and setting a new benchmark for leadership in the country.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s first 100 days in office were nothing short of revolutionary. She launched a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Punjab. Among her most notable achievements was establishing the Nawaz Sharif IT City, a sprawling 853-acre project designed to transform Lahore into a global IT hub. With an initial allocation of Rs10 billion, the project is expected to generate nearly one million jobs and attract significant foreign investment. The IT City includes segments dedicated to technology, education, film production, and commercial development, with tax incentives and special economic zones to encourage participation.

Another landmark initiative was the Ramzan Negahban Package, a Rs30 billion welfare program aimed at providing essential food items to over 35 million people during the holy month. The package, delivered directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps, ensured transparency and efficiency, setting a new standard for public welfare programs.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to social welfare and inclusivity has been a cornerstone of her governance. Her administration launched the Himmat Card Program, providing financial assistance of Rs10,500 to 40,000 persons with disabilities in its first phase. The program’s second phase expanded its reach to 65,000 beneficiaries.

The latest Dhee Rani Program arranged 3,000 mass marriages across Punjab, providing newlyweds with essential items, furniture, and cash gifts. This program not only eased the financial burden on low-income families but also underscored the PMLN government’s commitment to women’s welfare.

Recognizing agriculture as the backbone of Punjab’s economy, Maryam Nawaz Sharif introduced the Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card, a Rs150 billion initiative aimed at supporting small farmers. The program provides interest-free loans of Rs30,000 per acre for seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, reducing the financial burden on farmers. Additionally, the government established Model Agriculture Centers across the province to promote modern farming practices and combat the sale of counterfeit agricultural products.

The Green Tractor Scheme, another flagship initiative, distributed 9,500 tractors to farmers at subsidized rates to boost agricultural productivity. These efforts have not only revitalized Punjab’s agricultural sector but have also positioned it as a model for sustainable rural development.

Similarly, Maryam Nawaz Sharif-led government has made significant strides in improving healthcare and education in Punjab. The Free Medicine Delivery Project ensured that over 200,000 patients suffering from chronic illnesses received essential medications at their doorsteps. The government also laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore, set to become a beacon of hope for cancer patients across the province.

In the education sector, the Maryam Ki Dastak Program delivered over 75 essential services to citizens, including free textbooks and school supplies. The government also launched the Free Milk Program, providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren to combat malnutrition and improve attendance rates.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a prosperous Punjab extends beyond immediate welfare measures to long-term sustainable development. The Roshan Gharana Program, a Rs12.6 billion initiative, distributed 50,000 solar systems to low-income households, reducing their reliance on expensive electricity and promoting renewable energy. The government also installed the first smog tower in Lahore to combat air pollution, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability.

CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership style is characterized by her accessibility, transparency, and unyielding commitment to public service. Her Maryam Ki Dastak Program has revolutionized service delivery, ensuring that citizens can access essential services through a single platform. The program’s success lies in its emphasis on accountability and efficiency, with key performance indicators introduced for district administrations to ensure timely implementation of policies.

Her government’s focus on youth empowerment is equally commendable. The Chief Minister Bike Scheme distributed 27,000 electric and petrol bikes to students in easy installments. At the same time, the Laptop Scheme provided 50,000 laptops to students, bridging the digital divide and fostering a culture of innovation.

Maryam Nawaz’s tenure as a Chief Minister in Punjab has been a master class in effective governance. Her ability to translate vision into action, coupled with her empathetic approach to leadership, has earned her the admiration of millions. From empowering marginalized communities to revolutionizing agriculture and healthcare, her initiatives have touched every aspect of life in Punjab.

As Punjab marches toward a brighter future, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s legacy as a transformative leader is already taking shape. Her strong commitment to public welfare, coupled with her visionary policies, has not only redefined governance but also set a new standard for leadership in Pakistan. In a country often plagued by political instability and economic challenges, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stands as a beacon of hope, proving that with the right leadership, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

In the words of Information Minister Ms Azma Bukhari, “Maryam Nawaz’s services as chief minister are unmatched.” Indeed, her achievements in just one year have set a new benchmark for governance, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence and equality.

As Punjab continues to thrive under her leadership, one thing is clear: Maryam Nawaz Sharif is not just a leader for today but a visionary for tomorrow. Her legacy will, undoubtedly, shape the future of Punjab and Pakistan for years to come.

(The writer is Lahore based senior public information specialist who can be reached at [email protected])

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025