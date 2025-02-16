AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Finance Minister meets ACCA Global President

Press Release Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Ms Ayla Majid, Global President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), along with her delegation, at the Finance Division today.

The ACCA delegation briefed the Finance Minister on the organization’s 25 years of operations across more than 180 countries and its strong presence in Pakistan, with over 40,000 members. They highlighted ACCA’s collaborations with policymakers and government agencies, including the Finance Division, the Auditor General’s Office, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The delegation also elaborated on ACCA’s contributions in providing specialized training, certifications, and capacity-building programmes, particularly in areas such as innovation, technology, public financial management, and financial governance.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated ACCA’s contributions to Pakistan’s financial and governance landscape and emphasized the need for outcome-based training and certification programmes to ensure accountability and ownership in capacity-building initiatives. He stressed that ACCA should collaborate more with executing agencies rather than financing organizations to enhance practical implementation. Additionally, he encouraged the organization to engage with other ministries and departments for broader training and development programmes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

