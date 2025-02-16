Finance Minister meets ACCA Global President

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Ms Ayla Majid, Global President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), along with her delegation, at the Finance Division today.

The ACCA delegation briefed the Finance Minister on the organization’s 25 years of operations across more than 180 countries and its strong presence in Pakistan, with over 40,000 members. They highlighted ACCA’s collaborations with policymakers and government agencies, including the Finance Division, the Auditor General’s Office, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The delegation also elaborated on ACCA’s contributions in providing specialized training, certifications, and capacity-building programmes, particularly in areas such as innovation, technology, public financial management, and financial governance.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated ACCA’s contributions to Pakistan’s financial and governance landscape and emphasized the need for outcome-based training and certification programmes to ensure accountability and ownership in capacity-building initiatives. He stressed that ACCA should collaborate more with executing agencies rather than financing organizations to enhance practical implementation. Additionally, he encouraged the organization to engage with other ministries and departments for broader training and development programmes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025