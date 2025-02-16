Minister for transparent distribution of minority card

LAHORE: In order to review the progress of verification of applications, distribution of minority card, and the implementation of the Biometric System (BVS) Provincial Minister for Minorities, Ramesh Singh Arora, presided over an important steering committee meeting at his camp office.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including District Commissioners (DCs) from various districts of Punjab, who participated via video link. The meeting was aimed at ensuring smooth coordination and transparency in the distribution of minority cards, addressing any issues surrounding the verification of applications, and overseeing the deployment of the BVS, which will streamline the process and ensure accuracy in the delivery of services to the minority community.

Among the attendees were representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Bank, and the Social Welfare Department, Secretary HR&MA Ali Bahadur Qazi, Assistant Secretary Rizwana Naveed, were also in attendance, contributing to discussions on the technical and administrative aspects of the program.

Minister Arora opened the meeting by expressing his gratitude to all the participants for their hard work and dedication towards the success of the initiative. He also took the opportunity to commend the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose unwavering support for the minority community has been instrumental in advancing these initiatives. He remarked, “Under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government has shown a deep commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of minorities.

