Lebanon official media report Israeli drone strike in south

AFP Published 15 Feb, 2025 08:12pm

BEIRUT: Lebanese official media said an Israeli drone struck the country’s south on Saturday, without reporting casualties, days before a deadline in a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

“An Israeli enemy drone carried out a strike” targeting the outskirts of the town of Ainata, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said, adding that “nobody was hurt” and that “drones and surveillance aircraft are still flying over the area at low altitude”.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect on November 27 after more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war.

Under the deal, Lebanon’s military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period, and Hezbollah was also to vacate its positions near the border during that timeframe.

UN peacekeeping mission deputy commander injured after convoy attacked in Beirut

The deadline was later extended until February 18.

Both sides have accused the other of violations, and the Israeli military has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon.

A senior Israeli security official said Thursday that the military was prepared to withdraw from Lebanese territory and hand over areas to the Lebanese army “within the timeline” set by the US-French-mediated ceasefire agreement.

His comments came as the Israeli military said late Thursday that its air forces struck Hezbollah military sites “containing weapons and launchers”.

Also Thursday, Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said the United States had informed him that, while Israel would withdraw on February 18, “it will remain in five locations”, adding that Beirut rejected the demand.

