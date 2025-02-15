AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
World

UN peacekeeping mission deputy commander injured after convoy attacked in Beirut

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2025 02:30pm

BEIRUT: The outgoing deputy force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon was injured on Friday after a convoy taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport was “violently attacked”, UNIFIL said.

The mission demanded a full and immediate investigation by Lebanese authorities and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice, it said in a statement.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack on Saturday, saying that security forces will not tolerate anyone who tries to destabilise the country, according to a statement from the president’s office.

Lebanese state news agency NNA reported Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar called for an emergency meeting before noon on Saturday to discuss the security situation.

Israel requests to keep troops in Lebanon until Feb. 28, two sources say

“He affirmed the Lebanese government’s rejection of this assault that is considered a crime against UNIFIL forces,” NNA reported, citing the Lebanese minister.

He also gave instructions to work on identifying the perpetrators and referring them to the relevant judicial authorities.

The United States condemned the attack that it said wounded UN peacekeepers. The State Department statement said the attack was carried out “reportedly by Hezbollah supporters”.

