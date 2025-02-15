At least 10 dead in traffic accident near Sindh’s Ranipur: minister

At least 10 people were killed and several got injured in a traffic incident near Sindh’s Ranipur, Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-ul-Zaman said in a statement.

As per the initial details, a van en route to Sehwan met with an accident.

Rescue officials reached the site and the bodies and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to the minister, the van was carrying pilgrims to Sehwan’s Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.

12 pilgrims die after bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and directed that all possible assistance be provided to them.

He also ordered detailed information from the relevant authorities and emphasised the need to understand the causes of the accident.