Cut in fuel prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: A substantial decrease in fuel prices is anticipated in Pakistan, with reductions of up to Rs10 per litre expected to take effect from February 16, 2025.

A fortnightly review of petroleum prices suggests significant relief for consumers.

Estimates indicate that petrol prices could fall by Rs2.49 per litre, from Rs257.13 to Rs254.64.

High-speed diesel (HSD) is projected to see a larger drop of Rs10 per litre, decreasing from Rs267.95 to Rs257.95.

Kerosene oil is also expected to become cheaper, with a potential price reduction of Rs3.45 per litre, from Rs174.85 to Rs171.40.

Light diesel oil (LDO) may see a price decrease of Rs5.60 per litre, falling from Rs161.06 to Rs155.46.

These projected price changes are based on current international fuel prices, existing petroleum levies, stable exchange rate and other government taxes.

In last two-week, Brent crude dropped 1.4 percent to $74.14 per barrel, and WTI tumbles by 1.5 percent to $70.33.

Market sentiment shifted from supply concerns to expectations of adequate supply, partly due to a slight rise in Russian crude production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

