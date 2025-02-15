AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Harnai blast kills 11, injures six coal miners

NNI Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

HARNAI: At least 11 people were killed and six others injured in an explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai district of Balochistan, police and rescue forces said on Friday.

According to the police, explosion occurred near a vehicle carrying coal mine workers. The condition of several injured is critical, they added.

“An improvised explosive device was planted at the road side which exploded when truck carting coal miners reached the site,” a paramilitary official said.

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Confirming the death of 11 coalminers, Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar informed the victims were traveling to work in the coal mines when the explosion occurred.

The injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Center in Shahrag for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have also been transported to the centre.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed the officials to ensure best possible treatment of the injured workers. “Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness,” the chief minister said.

Authorities were yet to determine the exact nature of the blast, while families of the deceased miners demanded a thorough investigation and improved safety measures for workers in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast which occurred in Shahrang area near Harnai killing 11 miners and injuring six others.

In their separate messages, the President, Prime Minister and the Interior Minister directed all relevant authorities to provide all necessary facilities and assistance to the people who were injured in this bomb blast.

blast Balochistan coal miners Harnai Harnai blast

Comments

200 characters

Harnai blast kills 11, injures six coal miners

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories