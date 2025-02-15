Harnai blast kills 11, injures six coal miners

HARNAI: At least 11 people were killed and six others injured in an explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai district of Balochistan, police and rescue forces said on Friday.

According to the police, explosion occurred near a vehicle carrying coal mine workers. The condition of several injured is critical, they added.

“An improvised explosive device was planted at the road side which exploded when truck carting coal miners reached the site,” a paramilitary official said.

Confirming the death of 11 coalminers, Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar informed the victims were traveling to work in the coal mines when the explosion occurred.

The injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Center in Shahrag for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have also been transported to the centre.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed the officials to ensure best possible treatment of the injured workers. “Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness,” the chief minister said.

Authorities were yet to determine the exact nature of the blast, while families of the deceased miners demanded a thorough investigation and improved safety measures for workers in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast which occurred in Shahrang area near Harnai killing 11 miners and injuring six others.

In their separate messages, the President, Prime Minister and the Interior Minister directed all relevant authorities to provide all necessary facilities and assistance to the people who were injured in this bomb blast.