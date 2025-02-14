AIRLINK 189.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.52%)
At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

BR Web Desk Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 11:44am

At least nine people died and seven others were injured on Friday after a blast hit a pickup truck in Balochistan’s Harnai area, Aaj News reported.

The pickup truck was carrying mine workers when the explosion occurred in Coal Mines Area PMDC 94 in the Shahrag district.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to medical facilities while an investigation has been initiated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the death of miners and also prayed for the swift recovery of the wounded.

He directed that the injured be provided with immediate and the best possible medical assistance.

“The brutal forces who harm innocent and defenseless civilians will have to pay a very heavy price,” PM Shehbaz said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue efforts to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country, vowing to take strict action against the terrorists.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased workers.

“Those who target innocent people are not deserving of any leniency,” said the minister.

Last year in October, at least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in Balochistan.

