AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-15

Pakistanis residing in KSA keen to invest in IT sector

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Pakistani entrepreneurs residing in Saudi Arabia, along with their Saudi partners, have expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistani IT companies and startups.

More than 100 Pakistani firms providing IT and IT-enabled services and 1000 delegates from Pakistan have participated in LEAP 2025, one of the world’s major tech trade fairs, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani participants have termed the LEAP a successful event for Pakistani companies and said that Pakistan’s IT companies are also seeking strategic partnerships with the professional community in Saudi Arabia to establish operations, foster innovation, and drive business growth in the region.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest Pakistani expatriate population, with over one million individuals residing in the Kingdom. Pakistan also receives the highest share of its remittances from Saudi Arabia.

CEO Hexalyze Saad Shah, who was also part of Pakistani delegates attending LEAP 2025, has said that Pakistan’s professional community in KSA could provide a strategic partnership to Pakistani IT and tech companies for setting up operations and development of business in the KSA market.

He mentioned that Pakistani IT companies could hire IT professionals residing in Saudi Arabia as consultants and employees to scale up their businesses in the host country rather than continuing with the costly option of relocating staff from Pakistan. Pakistani community residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also vowed to provide all-out support to Pakistani IT and tech companies to enhance the exports of the country, he added.

President and CEO Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Tufail Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistani IT entrepreneurs and companies could provide practical insights to Pakistani investors coming to the KSA’s market due to their experiences and networking.

Talking about the proposed strategic partnership in the field of IT, Saqib Zubair Patron-in-Chief Majlise Pakistan, a professional forum of Pakistanis based in Saudi Arabia, has said that Saudi-based Pakistani investors, businessmen and professionals vowed to collaborate with new IT companies entering the emerging market of the KSA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Startups KSA IT sector Pakistani entrepreneurs Pakistani startups Pakistani IT companies LEAP 2025 in Riyadh LEAP 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistanis residing in KSA keen to invest in IT sector

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories