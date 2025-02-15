Pakistanis residing in KSA keen to invest in IT sector

KARACHI: Pakistani entrepreneurs residing in Saudi Arabia, along with their Saudi partners, have expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistani IT companies and startups.

More than 100 Pakistani firms providing IT and IT-enabled services and 1000 delegates from Pakistan have participated in LEAP 2025, one of the world’s major tech trade fairs, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani participants have termed the LEAP a successful event for Pakistani companies and said that Pakistan’s IT companies are also seeking strategic partnerships with the professional community in Saudi Arabia to establish operations, foster innovation, and drive business growth in the region.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest Pakistani expatriate population, with over one million individuals residing in the Kingdom. Pakistan also receives the highest share of its remittances from Saudi Arabia.

CEO Hexalyze Saad Shah, who was also part of Pakistani delegates attending LEAP 2025, has said that Pakistan’s professional community in KSA could provide a strategic partnership to Pakistani IT and tech companies for setting up operations and development of business in the KSA market.

He mentioned that Pakistani IT companies could hire IT professionals residing in Saudi Arabia as consultants and employees to scale up their businesses in the host country rather than continuing with the costly option of relocating staff from Pakistan. Pakistani community residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also vowed to provide all-out support to Pakistani IT and tech companies to enhance the exports of the country, he added.

President and CEO Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Tufail Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistani IT entrepreneurs and companies could provide practical insights to Pakistani investors coming to the KSA’s market due to their experiences and networking.

Talking about the proposed strategic partnership in the field of IT, Saqib Zubair Patron-in-Chief Majlise Pakistan, a professional forum of Pakistanis based in Saudi Arabia, has said that Saudi-based Pakistani investors, businessmen and professionals vowed to collaborate with new IT companies entering the emerging market of the KSA.

