Hearing on PTI leader’s plea adjourned until 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed’s application to remove terrorism charges in a case involving him and others until February 17.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, adjourned the case as all the accused were not present in the court.

The case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

The court adjourned hearing on Javed’s plea due to absence of all the accused.

Meanwhile, a local court granted post-arrest bail to two PTI workers arrested in a case registered in connection with November 26 protest.

The court approved bail of accused Fahim Ashraf and Faqir Khan against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

A case was registered against the accused at Kohsar police station.

Similarly, another court approved bail of accused Atif Hussain against surety bonds of Rs30,000. Civil judge Mureed Abbas approved the bail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025