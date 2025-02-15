Coca-Cola Pakistan joins hands with PFA

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola Pakistan joins hands with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to support the Government of Punjab’s School Nutrition Programme.

The programme’s pilot phase is addressing nutritional deficiencies among primary school-age children, empowering them to make informed food choices that enhance their growth, development, and academic performance.

The PFA has partnered with Coca-Cola to enhance the programme’s reach and impact, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing nutritional needs.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has contributed with high-quality nutrition meal boxes to support this commendable initiative. The team of Punjab Food Authority and team of Coca-Cola employees distributed the nutrition boxes among the students of SOS Village School, Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

“The School Nutrition Program is a crucial step towards ensuring the well-being of our future generations. We are grateful to Coca-Cola Pakistan for their support, which will significantly amplify our efforts to provide nutritious meals to children in need. Coca-Cola has been a long-term partner of Pakistan contributing to the country’s economy through foreign direct investment, employment generation, and community initiatives,” said Syed Asim Javaid, Director General, PFA.

He acknowledged Coca-Cola for always setting standards as a responsible and transparent business and openness to collaborate with the Punjab Food Authority and for a positive impact on the industry and community.

“Coca-Cola Pakistan and its Turkish Bottling partner CCI Pakistan is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being of communities. We are proud to partner and contribute to this important program with the Punjab Food Authority. Coca-Cola’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and make an impact at the community level is evident from our growing business operations and our sustainability initiatives,” said Dr Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability.

The School Nutrition Programme aims to address nutritional deficiencies among children, improve their physical and cognitive development, and promote healthy eating habits. The comprehensive approach includes free weight, height, and BMI screenings to assess the nutritional status of students, the distribution of balanced and nutritious meal boxes to students in underprivileged schools, and educational initiatives to promote healthy eating and nutrition among students, parents, and communities. Pakistan has a high prevalence of malnutrition, including stunting, wasting, and anemia.

According to the National Nutrition Survey, four out of 10 children under five years of age are stunted while 17.7 percent suffer from wasting (low weight for height). The double burden of malnutrition is becoming increasingly apparent with almost 1 in 3 children underweight alongside a high prevalence of overweight in the same age group.

PFA is committed to ensuring provision of safe and healthy food from farm to fork including nutritional well-being. Collaborative initiatives such as the School Nutrition Programme by the PFA will have a significant positive impact on the health and well-being of children in Punjab and contribute to building a healthier future for the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025