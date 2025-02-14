AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms after Trump’s tariff move; local budget next week

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 08:59pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand strengthened on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. imports, and as investors awaited a domestic budget next week.

At 1503 GMT, the rand traded at 18.32 against the dollar , about 0.9% stronger than its previous close.

Trump on Thursday tasked his economics team with planning for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing U.S. imports, ramping up prospects for a global trade war.

South African rand stable as markets await Trump’s new tariffs

Concerns of a trade war lifted gold prices, which were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain. The surge in prices of the safe-haven asset is supportive of the South African currency, ETM Analytics said in a research note.

ETM Analytics said the only major constraint to any directional move is South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech next week and the guidance he will offer investors.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 1.1% higher.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was also stronger, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 9.10%.

Comments

200 characters

South African rand firms after Trump’s tariff move; local budget next week

Netanyahu’s statement to establish Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia irresponsible, provocative: FO

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

KSE-100 closes 479 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in tri-series final

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Read more stories