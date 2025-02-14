AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Markets

Sterling rises to 2025 high as easing tariff fears dent dollar

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:45pm

LONDON: Sterling rose to its strongest level against the dollar this year on Friday, after UK GDP data earlier this week sweetened the mood around the strength of the British economy, while the dollar weakened on some relief over U.S. tariff threats.

At 1043 GMT, the pound rose 0.1% to $1.25775 against the dollar, its highest level since December 30.

Sentiment towards the UK economy was boosted after data on Thursday showed Britain’s economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1% in the final quarter of last year, strengthening the pound.

“The pound was buoyed by the broad risk on mode in the market on Thursday, and the mild surprise to the upside in the latest GDP report for Q4,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

He added that the outlook remains complicated for the economy amid flat-lining growth in the second half of last year, elevated inflation, high mortgage rates and a high tax burden.

The pound was also helped higher on Friday by a weaker dollar as traders breathed a sigh of relief that Washington did not immediately impose reciprocal tariffs, suggesting room for negotiation, while a U.S. producer price report soothed inflation concerns.

Sterling steady ahead of US data, tariff updates

The pound was largely flat against the euro, with one euro worth 83.39 pence.

Money markets are pricing in 60 basis points of further easing this year from the Bank of England, compared with a little more than one quarter-point from the Federal Reserve and at least four quarter-point cuts from the European Central Bank.

Market watchers are looking ahead to a fourth-quarter 2024 labour report due next Tuesday for more direction on the BoE’s interest rate path, after the previous report showed British pay growth remained robust at 6% in the three months to November though there were more signs of a softening jobs market. More pay growth can add to inflationary pressures.

