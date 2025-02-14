Netanyahu’s statement to establish Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia irresponsible, provocative: FO

Pakistan termed on Friday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia “irresponsible, and provocative”.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan strongly condemned the Israeli PM’s statement and said, “The remarks by Israel are irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless and are offending, undermining, and disregarding the legitimate rights of Palestinian people to self-determination and independent state on their own historic and legitimate territory.”

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

He further said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

“Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.”

Earlier, Saudi Arabia also affirmed its categorical rejection of remarks by Israeli PM.

The Saudi foreign ministry, noting the importance of the Palestinian issue to the Arab world, stressed “its categorical rejection to such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza”.

Moreover, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Sunday that the thinking behind Netanyahu’s remarks “is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality“, adding that such ideas “are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions”.

In a television interview on Thursday, right-wing Israeli journalist Yaakov Bardugo was discussing with Netanyahu the prospect of diplomatic normalisation with Saudi Arabia when he appeared to misspeak, attributing to Riyadh the stance that there would be “no progress without a Saudi state”.

“Palestinian state?” Netanyahu corrected him.

“Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia,” the Israeli premier quipped. “They (the Saudis) have plenty of territory.”