AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Arab nations slam Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian state on Saudi land

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2025 07:12pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries Sunday condemned remarks by Israel’s prime minister who appeared to suggest in an interview that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks, which some Israeli media characterised as a joke, came with the region already on edge over the potential displacement of Palestinians after US President Donald Trump first floated the idea of moving Gazans to neighbouring countries.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Sunday that the thinking behind Netanyahu’s remarks “is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality”, adding that such ideas “are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions”.

The Saudi foreign ministry, meanwhile, noting the importance of the Palestinian issue to the Arab world, stressed “its categorical rejection to such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza”.

Hamas says Israel withdraws from key Gaza road

A ministry statement welcomed “the condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries towards what Benjamin Netanyahu stated regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people”.

In a television interview on Thursday, right-wing Israeli journalist Yaakov Bardugo was discussing with Netanyahu the prospect of diplomatic normalisation with Saudi Arabia when he appeared to misspeak, attributing to Riyadh the stance that there would be “no progress without a Saudi state”.

“Palestinian state?” Netanyahu corrected him.

“Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia,” the Israeli premier quipped. “They (the Saudis) have plenty of territory.”

Bardugo responded that he did “not rule this out”.

Netanyahu went on to describe the talks leading up to the so-called Abraham Accords, in which several Arab countries normalised ties with Israel, concluding: “I think we should allow this process to take its course.”

But the suggestion of a state for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank prompted an outpouring of regional condemnation, including from Qatar, Egypt and the Palestinian foreign ministry, which described the remarks as “racist”.

For Palestinians, any attempt to force them out of Gaza would evoke dark memories of what the Arab world calls the “Nakba”, or catastrophe – the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel’s creation in 1948.

In its statement, Saudi Arabia said “this extremist, occupying mentality does not understand what the Palestinian land means” to Palestinians.

Such a mindset, it added, “does not think that the Palestinian people deserve to live in the first place, as it has completely destroyed the Gaza Strip” and killed tens of thousands “without the slightest human feeling or moral responsibility”.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine Gaza Strip Israeli military Arab nation Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Gaza ceasefire deal

Comments

200 characters

Arab nations slam Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian state on Saudi land

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel’s Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

Donald Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, the New York Post reports

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV laid to rest in Egypt’s Aswan

Seven terrorists killed in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Economy set to take off: PM

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole Prince Karim Aga Khan IV’s death

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

New Zealand’s Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore

Read more stories