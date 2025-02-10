AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

Naveed Butt Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns in unequivocal terms the recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, said that the Israeli remark is irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless, which is not only deeply offensive but also undermines and disregards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent State on their own historical and legitimate territory.

Senator Dar said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commends its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel’s Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause are deeply regrettable.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar said Pakistan firmly believes that the Palestinian people have an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions and the principles of justice and fairness.

He said that the government of Pakistan reiterates its unflinching support for the Palestinian cause and will continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia and other members of the international community to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Pakistan urges the international community to denounce this provocative remark and hold Israel accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the peace process.

