AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

IHC CJ’s oath-taking at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Friday (Feb 14).

Ministry of Law and Justice, late last night (Wednesday), issued a notification formally announcing Justice Dogar’s appointment as acting chief justice of the IHC. The appointment, made by the president under Article 196, may diminish the controversy over seniority.

Justice Dogar will step into the position “with effect from the date he [takes] oath of his office, till appointment of regular chief justice,” said the notification. His appointment as acting chief justice, follows the appointment of Justice Aamer Farooq to the SC earlier this week.

The Law Ministry also notified acting chief justices of the three other high courts: Justice Ejaz Swati has been appointed as acting CJ of Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Junaid Ghaffar has been named acting CJ of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice SM Attique Shah as acting CJ Peshawar High Court (PHC).

In addition, notifications for the appointment of seven judges of the Supreme Court have also been issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court Aiwan e Sadr Oath taking ceremony Ministry of Law and Justice IHC CJ Justice Sarfraz Dogar

