IHC CJ’s oath-taking at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

ISLAMABAD: The oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Friday (Feb 14).

Ministry of Law and Justice, late last night (Wednesday), issued a notification formally announcing Justice Dogar’s appointment as acting chief justice of the IHC. The appointment, made by the president under Article 196, may diminish the controversy over seniority.

Justice Dogar will step into the position “with effect from the date he [takes] oath of his office, till appointment of regular chief justice,” said the notification. His appointment as acting chief justice, follows the appointment of Justice Aamer Farooq to the SC earlier this week.

The Law Ministry also notified acting chief justices of the three other high courts: Justice Ejaz Swati has been appointed as acting CJ of Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Junaid Ghaffar has been named acting CJ of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice SM Attique Shah as acting CJ Peshawar High Court (PHC).

In addition, notifications for the appointment of seven judges of the Supreme Court have also been issued.

