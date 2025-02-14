AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Cleanliness and sanitation: Speaker appreciates CDA efforts

Published 14 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Assembly officers for their role in improving the cleanliness and sanitation of the Parliament.

He also directed the enhancement of banking services within the National Assembly, instructing officials to initiate negotiations with other banks to better facilitate MNAs and employees.

The speaker gave these directions in an important meeting regarding the renovation and cleaning of Parliament House on Thursday.

The speaker emphasised that all essential banking services, including credit card facilities, should be made available through renowned banks.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for separate parking arrangements for different categories of visitors and directed National Assembly security staff to implement stricter security checks at the entrance. He also urged the CDA to expedite the implementation of improved operational and infrastructural mechanisms for the Parliament.

The speaker also approved the establishment of a Parliament Museum, which will serve as a historical and educational centre for visitors.

MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani proposed the establishment of separate entry lines for MNAs, guests, and staff of the National Assembly. He also suggested that assembly staff use a dedicated entrance for the National Assembly Secretariat, calling for an official circular to enforce the regulation. Additionally, he stressed the importance of coordination with the Senate Secretariat to improve parking management.

MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the need for separate and improved parking spaces within Parliament House. He also emphasised the necessity of better-regulated entry into Parliament House, urging the National Assembly security staff to strengthen access control measures.

Senior officers of the National Assembly, including Secretary General Tahir Hussain, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Administration/Principal Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed Maitala and Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, attended the meeting.

