AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-14

Private sector encouraged in digitization of trade

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: As the government accelerates the digitization of trade, the private sector, alongside regulatory bodies, is being encouraged to actively participate in the process.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Aftab Haider, during a meeting with a delegation led by Asif Parvez, CEO of Galaxefi.

During the meeting, the PSW chief was briefed on Galaxefi, which is, unlike other conventional companies, a cutting-edge digital trade solution set to transform cross-border trade by providing real-time solutions.

It was discussed during the meeting that by enabling real-time tracking, automated documentation, and streamlined logistics, Galaxefi is poised to revolutionize the country’s cross-border trade. Unlike conventional platforms that still rely on outdated manual processes, Galaxefi offers a trustworthy real-time solution that ensures speed, transparency, and reliability.

The CEO of PSW congratulated and commended the company’s efforts in digitizing trade and providing real-time solutions. He emphasized that PSW is committed to encouraging private firms to automate trade processes—an agenda the government is pursuing tirelessly.

It was observed that the manual processing of post-shipment documentation and regulatory compliance has long hindered trade, leading to billions in lost revenue. As global competitors integrate real-time systems to optimize supply chains and accelerate transactions, Pakistan risks being left behind if immediate action is not taken.

The meeting also addressed the urgency of adopting modern trade technologies, which will be a central theme at the upcoming Pakistan Logistics and Shipping Summit (PLSS) 2025, scheduled to be held in Karachi on February 20, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade private sector digitization PSW Pakistan Single Window

Comments

200 characters

Private sector encouraged in digitization of trade

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories