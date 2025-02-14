Private sector encouraged in digitization of trade

LAHORE: As the government accelerates the digitization of trade, the private sector, alongside regulatory bodies, is being encouraged to actively participate in the process.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Aftab Haider, during a meeting with a delegation led by Asif Parvez, CEO of Galaxefi.

During the meeting, the PSW chief was briefed on Galaxefi, which is, unlike other conventional companies, a cutting-edge digital trade solution set to transform cross-border trade by providing real-time solutions.

It was discussed during the meeting that by enabling real-time tracking, automated documentation, and streamlined logistics, Galaxefi is poised to revolutionize the country’s cross-border trade. Unlike conventional platforms that still rely on outdated manual processes, Galaxefi offers a trustworthy real-time solution that ensures speed, transparency, and reliability.

The CEO of PSW congratulated and commended the company’s efforts in digitizing trade and providing real-time solutions. He emphasized that PSW is committed to encouraging private firms to automate trade processes—an agenda the government is pursuing tirelessly.

It was observed that the manual processing of post-shipment documentation and regulatory compliance has long hindered trade, leading to billions in lost revenue. As global competitors integrate real-time systems to optimize supply chains and accelerate transactions, Pakistan risks being left behind if immediate action is not taken.

The meeting also addressed the urgency of adopting modern trade technologies, which will be a central theme at the upcoming Pakistan Logistics and Shipping Summit (PLSS) 2025, scheduled to be held in Karachi on February 20, 2025.

