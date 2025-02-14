Crackdown on health hazardous elements continues

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority continues its relentless crackdown on those posing a threat to public health. Acting on the directives of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams carried out raids along Multan Road and Sundar Estate, seizing and disposing of 1,500 kg of fungus-infested pickles and 470 kg of unsafe, open food colors and flavours.

During the operation, production at a ghee and oil unit was halted, and a fine of Rs. 200,000 was imposed on a pickle production facility. The DG explained that a ghee sample failed quality tests due to high acid content, leading to the unit’s shutdown. The inspections revealed multiple violations, including poor hygiene, the use of expired open colors, pest infestations, lack of proper records, and food items being stored directly on the floor.

The DG emphasized that strict actions will be taken against anyone deceiving the public with unsafe food products. He urged food business operators to adhere to the prescribed regulations and encouraged the public to report any violations to the Punjab Food Authority helpline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025