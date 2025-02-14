AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Wheat rust control: Agri Department issues recommendations

Recorder Report Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:17am

LAHORE: The Agriculture Department of Punjab has reported the occurrence of rust disease on wheat crops in various districts of the province.

According to the Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides, the intensity of the infection remains relatively low.

A spokesperson from the Agriculture Department further explained that yellow rust thrives in temperatures ranging from 10 to 20°C. This disease primarily affects the wheat leaves but can also spread to the wheat spikes in cases of severe infestation.

Yellow rust is identified by small yellow spots that appear in parallel rows on the leaves. Under epidemic conditions, yellow rust causes far more damage than brown rust, with potential yield losses ranging from 20% to 50%.

For brown rust, the ideal temperature for its spread is between 20 to 25°C. Like yellow rust, it mainly affects the leaves, but it presents as irregular and scattered brown spots, unlike the parallel rows seen with yellow rust. If the infection occurs early in the plant’s growth, it weakens the crop and disrupts its food production process.

Infected flag leaves, which provide essential nutrients to the wheat spikes, lead to reduced yields. In epidemic conditions, brown rust can result in up to a 30% decrease in per-acre wheat yield.

The Agriculture Department of Punjab has advised farmers to regularly monitor their wheat crops for any signs of rust.

If any infected leaves are detected, they should be carefully cut, placed in a plastic bag, and safely buried in the soil. Furthermore, farmers are encouraged to follow the recommended pesticide application intervals. They should also consult local agricultural experts from the Agriculture Department for advice on applying appropriate fungicides to treat the affected crops.

