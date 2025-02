DUBAI: Saudi Arabia posted a deficit of 57.7 billion riyals ($15.38 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 30.2 billion in the previous quarter, Asharq TV said on Thursday.

The de facto OPEC leader had oil revenues of 170.8 billion riyals in the fourth quarter, a 31% decline on a year-on-year basis, according to Asharq TV.