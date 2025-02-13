Experts discuss role of AI, sustainability in economic growth

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) successfully hosted Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2025 here, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and finance professionals to explore key themes shaping the future of business and finance.

Under the theme “Being Bold: From Surviving to Thriving,” the conference emphasised the transformative role of AI, sustainability, and shared services in driving economic growth, accelerating exports, and positioning Pakistan as a leader in responsible innovation.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, delivered the welcome address, reiterating ACCA’s commitment to equipping finance professionals with future-ready skills.

Ayla Majid, President ACCA, followed with a keynote on “Sustainability and Climate Tech in the Age of AI,” emphasising the integration of AI and sustainable business strategies to ensure long-term resilience and innovation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh, delivered the Chief Guest keynote, outlining Pakistan’s economic roadmap to 2047 and highlighting the role of technology, financial leadership, and sustainability in creating a future-ready economy.

He stated:“ Pakistan stands at the intersection of digital transformation and sustainability. For our economy to thrive, we must embrace AI-driven efficiencies, promote ESG-driven financial strategies, and position our businesses as global leaders in responsible innovation. The insights shared at PLC 2025 will help shape the dialogue around sustainable economic growth.“

The conference featured two high-impact panel discussions on Pakistan’s economic transformation and business evolution.

The first panel, “From Brown to Green: Innovating in Transition,” explored Pakistan’s journey toward a low-carbon economy, ESG-driven business strategies, and AI in sustainability reporting. The discussion featured industry leaders from Lucky Motor Corporation, IQ Capital, SEED Ventures, Meezan Bank, and Dawlance, moderated by Zehra Aneek, Director Sustainability, EY. Speakers shared strategies to advance Pakistan’s sustainability agenda and AI-driven ESG compliance.

The second panel, “Unlocking the SSO Potential: What’s Next?” examined Pakistan’s shared services and outsourcing (SSO) sector and its role in IT and ITeS export growth. Preceded by a keynote address from Nasir Vohra, Managing Director & Partner, EY Rapid Innovation, the panel was moderated by Hena Sadiq, Partner, Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants. The panel included leaders from GSK, The BPO, KPMG, AF Ferguson & Co, and BDO, focusing on strengthening Pakistan’s shared services sector.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, emphasised the finance profession’s role in shaping a sustainable and digitally advanced future, stating:

“PLC 2025 underscores our commitment to fostering a resilient and future-ready Pakistan. We thank our esteemed speakers and partners for shaping these critical conversations.”

With the collaboration and invaluable support of ACCA’s esteemed partners, PLC 2025 provided a platform for thought leaders to collaborate on solutions for sustainable business growth and talent development in Pakistan.

