Sher Afzal being expelled from PTI?

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed immediate expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat, a prominent party Member of National Assembly from Lakki Marwat, due to his ‘persistent breaches of party discipline’.

Sources within PTI told Business Recorder that Khan was upset upon learning from senior party officials about Marwat’s continuous violation of party discipline and subsequently ordered his removal from the party.

They said that Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, and Senator Ali Zafar briefed Khan about Marwat’s conduct at the party’s rally in Swabi last week, during the hearing of the GHQ attack case held at Adiala Jail.

At PTI’s rally in Swabi on February 8 against the alleged electoral fraud, Marwat was reportedly barred from entering the stage but he managed to speak after being invited by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his address, Marwat made ambiguous remarks, suggesting that “bad people” tend to be helpful in “bad times,” while some “good people” remain silent during favourable circumstances. He indicated that the chief minister would represent individuals like him.

Sources indicated that Imran Khan was furious after hearing about Marwat’s inappropriate comments at the rally and instructed party leaders to immediately issue a notification to revoke Marwat’s basic membership.

Furthermore, it is also expected that the PTI may also seek Marwat’s resignation as an MNA due to his disruptive behaviour towards senior party leadership, who appear to be frustrated with his controversial statements.

Last month, the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat for violating party discipline through his comments directed at the party’s Secretary-General, Salman Akram Raja.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

