Feb 12, 2025
World

UAE president tells US a two-state solution is key for peace in region

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:41pm

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday that peace efforts in the region should be on the basis of a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, state news agency WAM reported.

It said the UAE, one of the few Arab countries that normalised relations with Israel, categorically rejected any attempt to displace the Palestinians and deny them “inalienable rights”.

Senior Arab officials warn that Trump Gaza plan would inflame Middle East

US President Trump caused outrage in the Arab world earlier this week when he proposed the US should take over the Gaza Strip and Gazans should be resettled elsewhere.

uae MENA Sheikh Mohammed

